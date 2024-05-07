Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 972,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,537,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $97.96. 782,970 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

