Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.86-4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.250-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.48. 416,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $85.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.56.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

