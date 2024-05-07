MetisDAO Trading Up 2.5% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $337.51 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $59.69 or 0.00093840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,654,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,654,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.07960944 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $11,746,592.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

