Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 546.6% from the March 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Down 1.3 %

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,038. Commercial International Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Get Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. alerts:

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.