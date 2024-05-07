UBS Group Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $147.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

