VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.97

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 72030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of VanEck BDC Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

