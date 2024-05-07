Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

EDOW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. 9,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $34.46.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

