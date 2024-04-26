Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.68

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.68 and last traded at C$15.58, with a volume of 199606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.65.

In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total transaction of C$275,120.00. Insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,840 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

