Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.17.

TSE:ARE traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.01. 219,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.54. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current year.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. In other news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Also, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

