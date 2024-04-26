Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 631 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.09. 602,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.40.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

