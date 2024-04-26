Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$2,000.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,775.00.

FFH traded up C$7.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1,494.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,732. The stock has a market cap of C$33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$910.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,563.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1,469.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,317.72.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 189.55125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine N. Mclean bought 80 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,138.22. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. Also, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. In the last three months, insiders bought 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

