XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.
XPEL Stock Performance
XPEL stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $893.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. XPEL has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $87.46.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
