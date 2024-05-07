LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Head-To-Head Analysis

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LogicMark and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Enovis has a consensus price target of $75.43, indicating a potential upside of 48.12%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than LogicMark.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

LogicMark has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LogicMark and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -146.54% -73.72% -61.09% Enovis -4.51% 3.98% 2.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and Enovis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $9.93 million 0.18 -$14.55 million ($11.78) -0.07 Enovis $1.82 billion 1.54 -$33.26 million ($1.50) -33.95

LogicMark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis. Enovis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enovis beats LogicMark on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc. provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely. It also manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through the United States Veterans Health Administration (VHA), direct-to-consumers, healthcare durable medical equipment dealers and distributors, monitored security dealers and distributors, and its ecommerce website logicmark.com and Amazon.com. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.