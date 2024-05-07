Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSE:CTOS opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $932.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 156,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 602.0% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 64,606 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

