Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 7.0 %
NYSE:CTOS opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $932.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).
