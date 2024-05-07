Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 2.3 %
Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
