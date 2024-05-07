Noodles & Company (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.95 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.69. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Noodles & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

