Crane NXT (CXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crane NXT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Crane NXT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $63.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.
Crane NXT Company Profile
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
