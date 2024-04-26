THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 110.8% in April

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of THKLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 51,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. THK has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $567.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.63 million. THK had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Equities analysts expect that THK will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

