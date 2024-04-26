Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Expands By 1,700.0%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Till Capital Price Performance

Till Capital stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Till Capital has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Till Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -194.81%.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.