Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 238,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,335. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $448.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.