Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.31 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 480,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $853.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

