Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.31 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 480,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $853.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.45.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DH
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Definitive Healthcare
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.