Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,076 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,557 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,199,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Benchmark dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,109,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,251,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average is $152.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

