Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
About Turmalina Metals
