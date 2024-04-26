The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 156.1% in April

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,182. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

