Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 109.7% in April

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Swiss Life Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS SZLMY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.11. 13,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

About Swiss Life

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.