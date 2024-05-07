Idaho Trust Bank Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 32,593 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 85,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,026. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

