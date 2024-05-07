Idaho Trust Bank Invests $207,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. 2,501,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

