ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 2,272,249 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,348,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272,249 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up 5.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 2.11% of Liberty Global worth $155,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 567,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 102,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.