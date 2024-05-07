ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,240 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 391,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LILAK

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.