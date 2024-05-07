Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises approximately 15.8% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned 0.11% of Vertiv worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock worth $306,451,347. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VRT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.77. 3,968,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

