Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance
Shares of TGASF stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Friday. Towngas Smart Energy has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Towngas Smart Energy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.