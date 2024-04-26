Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance

Shares of TGASF stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Friday. Towngas Smart Energy has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

