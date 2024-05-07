CIBC Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.60.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$38.02 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.18.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

