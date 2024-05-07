TD Securities Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$117.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$112.00 to C$117.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.47.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$103.87 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$69.83 and a 12 month high of C$112.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2308782 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. Insiders have sold 329,759 shares of company stock worth $32,343,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

