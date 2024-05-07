Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

WOLF stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. 1,594,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,575. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.