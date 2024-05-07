Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. Energizer also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 388,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

