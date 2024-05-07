WELL Health Technologies (WEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.96 million.
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
