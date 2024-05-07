Energi Price Hits $0.13 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Energi has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $10.05 million and $901,230.40 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00057815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00020262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,641,424 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

