Idaho Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Idaho Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after buying an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,122,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.48. 1,644,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

