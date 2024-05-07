Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 7th (AKT.A, ALS, AZO, BBY, CHWY, CIFR, CPG, ENTA, ESI, HD)

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 7th:

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.75. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $415.00 to $395.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $243.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) was given a C$1.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$43.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.45. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$0.80 to C$0.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $310.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.50 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.65. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $2.85 to $1.75. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.