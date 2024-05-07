iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,176,000 after acquiring an additional 416,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MUB stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

