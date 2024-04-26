Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Textron updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Textron Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TXT stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $86.97. 1,515,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Textron has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

