Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokio Marine Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TKOMY stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $30.87. 34,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,941. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.88. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

