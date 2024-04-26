Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Eley Financial Management Inc

Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. 7,966,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,796,428. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

