Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,218 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 224,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 276,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

