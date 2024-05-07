Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 469 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Paychex by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 333,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,367 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

