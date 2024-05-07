Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. The Cigna Group makes up about 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,056,000 after purchasing an additional 181,385 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $731,041,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,087. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.45 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

