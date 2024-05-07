Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.95 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMETEK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 663,385 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $90,248,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,811,000 after acquiring an additional 496,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 52.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,032,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,606,000 after acquiring an additional 357,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.49. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AME

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.