DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) is Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s 8th Largest Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 3.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

