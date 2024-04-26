Bank of New Hampshire Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOG. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
VIOG stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. 10,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,014. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $112.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
