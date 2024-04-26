Bank of New Hampshire Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOG. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VIOG stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. 10,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,014. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $112.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.