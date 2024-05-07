GigaCloud Technology (GCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. On average, analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
Shares of GCT stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,151. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
