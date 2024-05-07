GigaCloud Technology (GCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. On average, analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GCT stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,151. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,054,689.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,054,689.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 784,464 shares of company stock valued at $24,502,055. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

